Newcomers Club of Carmel welcomes all

Despite its name, the Newcomers Club of Carmel isn’t just for those who recently moved to the city.

“We welcome those who are new to the greater metropolitan area or those who are experiencing a change in their lifestyle and wish to engage in new activities and meet new friends,” said Deanna Hosler, co-president of the club.

Membership ranges from those who joined in 1989, when the club started, through 2021. The nonprofit social club has more than 200 members who have relocated from 33 states. Although the majority of its members now live in Carmel, more than 40 percent live in Westfield, Noblesville, Fishers, Indianapolis, Zionsville, Sheridan or Tipton.

The club offers more than 25 group activities. The groups meet every month, and members can participate in as many activities as they’d like. A welcome coffee is held for prospective members each month in a Newcomer member’s home, and there is a monthly luncheon with a featured speaker.

“Our members are active people. They seek ways to remain updated on what is happening in the world, especially through the Current Events and Book Club groups,” said Barbara Needleman, who oversees the club’s activities. “Participation in cards and games, food and movies, golf and walking, ancestry and antiques, local events and (outreach) projects all speak to interest in being informed and engaged in the community.”

During the most isolating months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club created opportunities for members to stay connected using Zoom. Many of the groups operated almost the entire time.

“Our monthly meetings with speakers continued on Zoom with Doris Day’s secretary, a specialist from the Indiana Audubon Society and speakers on the history of L.S. Ayres in Indianapolis and the West Baden Springs Hotel, among a few,” said Kristine Tennant, who is responsible for the club’s social media postings.

Newcomers also continued reaching out, collecting toys, books, mittens, canned goods and more for those in need as well as baking dozens of cookies for the Carmel Police Dept.

For more, visit carmelnewcomers.com.