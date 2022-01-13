Whitestown to host open house to gather feedback on comprehensive plan 

The Town of Whitestown will host a public open house to share an update on the town’s comprehensive plan from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Dr..

“The open house will feature the ‘big ideas’ that have come out of the public input gathered so far from stakeholder meetings, the public input survey, and steering committee meetings,” stated Whitestown Director of Development Services Todd Barker. “We will also have a draft of the future land use map available for feedback.”

The event will be an open house style so that participants can come and go as they please. There will also be an online version available for those who are not able or comfortable to attend in person.

For more information on the comprehensive plan process, visit whitestowncompplan.com.

*Source: Town of Whitestown