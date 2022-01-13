Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Whitestown to host open house to gather feedback on comprehensive plan 

Whitestown to host open house to gather feedback on comprehensive plan 

0
By on Zionsville Community

The Town of Whitestown will host a public open house to share an update on the town’s comprehensive plan from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Dr..

“The open house will feature the ‘big ideas’ that have come out of the public input gathered so far from stakeholder meetings, the public input survey, and steering committee meetings,” stated Whitestown Director of Development Services Todd Barker. “We will also have a draft of the future land use map available for feedback.”

The event will be an open house style so that participants can come and go as they please. There will also be an online version available for those who are not able or comfortable to attend in person.

For more information on the comprehensive plan process, visit whitestowncompplan.com.

 

*Source: Town of Whitestown

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts