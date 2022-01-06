Fishers resident’s journey leads to fitness coaching career

Betsy Kwiatkowski’s personal journey inspired the idea of opening a Fit Body Boot Camp.

“Four years ago, I had my last baby,” said Kwiatkowski, who has three children. “At the time, I didn’t realize who the person was who was staring me back in the mirror. That pushed me to get my own 1-on-1 coach. That eventually led me to the Fit Body Boot Camp way, in a sense. The last four years I’ve lost roughly 50 to 70 pounds myself. I’ve kept it off in the four years.

“If it hadn’t been the coaches I was with, I wouldn’t have made these lifelong habits to build a healthy lifestyle that I’m proud of. It kickstarted me into becoming a certified personal trainer.”

The Fishers resident was scheduled to open Fit Body Boot Camp Jan. 8 at 9653 Olio Rd., McCordsville. Kwiatkowski said Fit Body Boot Camp is a fast-growing fitness franchise and is the first franchise in central Indiana.

“Our members are mostly from Fishers, Fortville, McCordsville and Lawrence area,” Kwiatkowski said.

Kwiatkowski, a Lewis Cass High School graduate, played basketball for Cleveland State University for three years and for one year at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. Kwiatkowski, whose maiden name is Bowser, also coached college and high school basketball in northern Indiana.

Kwiatkowski has been part of the fitness and coaching industry for the last four years. The past two years she ran her own 1-on-1 coaching business.

“My passion is coaching people,” Kwiatkowski said. “I do this to bring others joy. At the end of the day, everyone wants to be happy with the skin they are in. I know what it’s like to be completely uncomfortable in my own skin. I know how hard it is to start your own journey. I also understand what it takes to make that mind shift that allows you transform mind, body and soul. That’s where Fit Body Boot Camp comes into play for me.

“It aligns perfectly with my core values. It’s why I wanted to bring it to the Fishers community.”

Kwiatkowski is the president of the Fishers franchise, and her husband, Jason, is vice president.

The three key parts of Fit Body Boot Camp, Kwiatkowski said, are coaching and accountability, results and convenience and affordability.

“There are certified trainers that are there to give the clients accountability to stay on task, hit their goals, answering questions, whether it be on fitness or nutrition,” Kwiatkowski said. “We are absolutely known for our 30-minute sessions that burn twice the number of calories in half the time. No more 45- or 60-minutes sessions. We have found dynamic workouts that can give you afterburns of 36 hours.”

Three additional personal trainers work at Fit Body Boot Camp.

Before becoming a fitness coach, Kwiatkowski had 14 years of dental sales experience.

“My sales background is pulling me through more than I thought it would,” she said.

For more, visit fitbodybootcamp.com.