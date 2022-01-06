‘Gals Guide Anthology’ to feature women of history

Fittingly, the “Gals Guide Anthology” will celebrate women of history.

“Because we are a women’s history library, women of history is our first theme. Each year we will have a new theme. Possibilities are women of space, women of art, women of mythology, etc.,” said Leah Leach, who is the executive director of Noblesville-based Gals Guide to the Galaxy. “The concept was pitched by Lindsey Taylor. She owns Four Eyed Media and is a board member of Gals Guide to the Galaxy.”

Leach, a Noblesville resident, said the “Gals Guide Anthology” is set to be published in March. The deadline for submission is prior to midnight Jan. 23. Entries can be a poem or works of fiction or nonfiction.

“Gals Guide to the Galaxy” is the home to the first women’s history lending library in the United States, Leach said.

The library is in the Nickel Plate Arts building in Noblesville.

“We opened to the public in March 2020, only 11 days before the state shutdown,” Leach said. “It was difficult but we were able to ride out the pandemic with online events. Word has gotten out much more in 2021. We are now a travel destination, with visitors from Texas, Michigan and Missouri, to name a few.

“We are a 501(c)3 (nonprofit) that works to preserve, share and collect women’s achievements and lessons learned.”

Leach said there are more than 4,500 books written by women or about women that are available to borrow from the library. Approximately 700 people took advantage of the lending library in 2021. About 4,000 people attended the library’s 58 events in 2021.

Leach said the nonprofit seeks submissions for the “Gals Guide Anthology” from around the world.

“We have entries from Indiana as well as England, Ireland and Egypt,” she said.

Leach said the entries can be about the writer or a family member or a female role model.

Submissions are free to enter. There are no minimum or maximum word counts. Published entrants get a free copy of the finished book.

The book’s release date with an author signing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 19. For more, visit galsguide.org/2021/06/30/gals-guide-anthology-call-for-submissions/ or email submissions to anthology@galsguide.org.