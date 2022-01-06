Proposed neighborhood on Spring Mill, birth center plan reviewed by Carmel Plan Commission committees

The Carmel Plan Commission’s residential and commercial committees met Jan. 4 to discuss plans for a new neighborhood on Spring Mill Road north of I-465, a birth center and possible future development on W. Main Street in the Arts & Design District.

What happened: The residential committee discussed but did not vote on a proposed rezone for a new subdivision on Spring Mill Road north of I-465.

What it means: Developers Pittman Partners and Onyx + East have requested the rezone for a planned unit development for the Flora on Spring Mill neighborhood to include up to 129 dwellings that include townhomes, duplexes and single-family homes on 18 acres. Prices are expected to range from $300,000 to $700,000.

What’s next: The committee will continue discussing the proposal at a future meeting.

What happened: The commercial committee voted 3-1 to recommend amending commitments tied to a block of single-family homes on the southeast corner of Main Street and 4th Ave. SW.

What it means: Commitments for each of the six properties went into effect in 2016, but the city’s Dept. of Community Services is requesting they be removed so the entire block can be rezoned C2, which allows for mixed uses. The city is eying the site for redevelopment, but some of the homeowners are not interested in selling at this time.

What’s next: The full plan commission will vote on the petition at a future meeting.

What happened: The residential committee approved plans for a birth center at 520 N. Range Line Rd.

: Matriarch Birth Center & Women’s Health is planned in a new 7,000-square-foot, two-story building on half an acre. It is designed to contain three birth suites, clinic rooms for patient visits, classroom space and a large wraparound porch on the exterior to match the character of the surrounding area. The birth center would provide services for women considered to have low-risk pregnancies.