Night & Day diversions – January 4, 2022

“Shear Madness”

“Shear Madness” runs through Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

“January Pops”

Carmel Symphony Orchestra presents the “January Pops” concert featuring trumpeter Byron Stripling at 7:30 p.m. at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts Center in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Palladium Players

A casual, educational discussion of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” by Todd Kreidler will be held at 7 p.m. at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To register for the free event, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Lorna Luft

Lorna Luft, daughter of Judy Garland, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7-8 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

