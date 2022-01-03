Column: Terraced patio affords multiple luxuries

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Before we transformed this site, it was a pleasant, wooded, unused, hillside. The final design creates a series of terraced patios that each have a different use.

At the top of the hill is a covered patio for dining, relaxing and enjoying a fireplace and television. Also at the top of the hillside is a separate covered pavilion that houses a hot tub. From the hot tub, the homeowners can enjoy an uninterrupted view over the water feature, across the patios and down the hill. Stepping down from the uppermost terrace is a patio used for al fresco dining. The dining patio is bordered by a flowing water feature on one side as well as a fire feature on the opposite side. The adjacent fire feature is a linear element that separates the dining patio from a lower patio that focuses on the fire feature and the views down the hillside.

The water feature threads its way through the site uniting the various patio spaces. To access one of the patio spaces, a bridge of limestone slabs was installed to cross from one side of the water feature to the other. Accenting the final patio space is a two-post pergola that creates a delightful space to sit on the wooden bench and contemplate the wonders of nature.

Stay home, be moved.