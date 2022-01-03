Current Road Construction

CARMEL

Project: Range Line Road reconstruction

Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. The initial phase affects the right southbound lane of Range Line Road as crews replace a water main. Work will stop for the winter and resume in mid-March 2022 with construction of a roundabout at Medical Drive followed by construction of a roundabout at 116th Street.

Expected completion: Summer 2022

Project: Transmission and water utility work

Location: Veterans Way between The Cat Theatre and 1st Street SW. Partial closures will occur but access to all addresses will be maintained.

Expected completion: The four-phase project, which will later impact other areas, is expected to be complete by May 2022.

FISHERS

Project: Roundabout construction on 146th street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 146th Street. Best detour is bypassing 146th street by taking 141st street.

Expected completion: May 2022.

Project: Roundabout construction on 131st street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 131st Street. Best detour is to avoid 131st street by taking 126th street.

Expected completion: July 2022.

NOBLESVILLE & NORTH

Project: Replacement of a small structure

Location: 191st Street between Cyntheanne Road and Prairie Baptist Road is open to all traffic. Some incidental work may still be ongoing. We ask that you use caution while driving through this site. We appreciate your continued patience during construction. Safe travels!



Expected completion: This road is now open. Some incidental work may be ongoing.



WESTFIELD

Project: Jersey Street

Location: Jersey Street between Union Street and Mill Street

Expected completion: With the opening of Grand Junction Plaza, the road is now open.

Project: Chad Hittle Drive roundabout

Location: A section of 191st Street from Tomlinson Road to U.S. 31 will be converted into a boulevard with a roundabout at Chad Hittle Drive.

Estimated completion: Drivers will continue to see construction signs and activity off the road, but no associated closures at this time.

ZIONSVILLE

Project: Templin Road Bridge reconstruction

Location: The shoulder of this bridge is closed. The Templin Road bridge over Eagle Creek was inspected and an engineering firm has been hired by the Boone County Highway Department to work on design of a complete bridge replacement.



Estimated completion: Construction will start in 2022.

Project: C.R. 300 S. corridor project

Location: The town has partnered with the Boone County Highway Dept. to conduct a corridor study along C.R. 300 S. from C.R. 800 E. to the Boone/Hamilton County line. The purpose of this study is to identify a preliminary scope and a potential design of future road widening and intersection improvements considering feasibility, costs, impacts to properties, environmental concerns and bridge needs.

Estimated completion: While there is one known bridge replacement project planned within the next four years, there are no identified intersection or road projects at this time. The information learned from this study will initially guide bridge design as these structures are maintained and replaced as needed.