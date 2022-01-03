Recycling contamination threatens Hamilton County’s waste management systems

By Jillian Kurtz

The Hamilton County Household Hazardous Waste Center’s annual costs have increased from $40,000 to more than $100,000 because of tighter recycling restrictions and the public not being fully aware of the restrictions.

The Hamilton County Waste Hazardous Waste Center is the largest such facility in Indiana. Leslie Taljaard, director of the Household Hazardous Waste Center for Hamilton County, emphasized the importance for residents to understand what can and cannot be recycled.

“Since 2017, if a resident puts the wrong material in our bins, we get contamination fees,” Taljaard said. “It’s possible that whole 5-ton bin is going straight to the landfill. We then get hit with a landfill fee and nothing in there is getting recycled.”

For example, not all plastics are recyclable.

In 2020, the center received 1.65 million pounds of hazardous materials and electronics, none of which was recyclable.

“If we don’t get these types of issues under control, people aren’t following the rules, there are other (recycling) programs that have closed down around the state because they can’t get the contamination under control,” Taljaard said.

When recycling, Taljaard said it is important to pay attention to the signs and information provided on materials, such as plastic bottles, to ensure the items are recyclable.

The center is funded by property taxes, so the extra costs and fees associated with contaminated items come out of taxpayer’s pockets.

For more on Hamilton County’s Household Hazardous Waste Center, visit hamiltoncounty.in.gov/262/Household-Hazardous-Waste.

A list of recyclable and non-recyclable materials

RECYLCABLE

Rigid plastic containers

Paper, newspaper, paper bags, magazines, envelopes, flyers

Glass jars and bottles

Milk, juice, dairy-free milk and broth cartons

Cardboard, paperboard and tubes

Metal cans, pots and pans

NONRECYCLABLE

Plastic bags, bubble wrap or plastic wrap

Light bulbs, batteries or electronics

Food and yard waste or demolition debris

To-go lids, styrofoam, straws and napkins

Hoses, ropes and textiles

Diapers or pet waste

Sharps, knives or propane tanks