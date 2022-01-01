Caroline Herrington, a Noblesville fifth-grade student and a Webelos Scout with Pack 103, gave the invocation at the Dec. 16 Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting at Lucas Oil Stadium. The luncheon was hosted by Gov. Eric Holcomb and was themed “A Training Camp for Life.” (Photos courtesy of Robert Herrington) Caroline Herrington, a Noblesville fifth-grade student and a Webelos Scout with Pack 103, gave the invocation at the Dec. 16 Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting at Lucas Oil Stadium. The luncheon was hosted by Gov. Eric Holcomb and was themed “A Training Camp for Life.” (Photos courtesy of Robert Herrington) Gov. Eric Holcomb hosted the Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting. More than 1,500 businesses and civic leaders attended the luncheon, which raised more than $1.2 million to support the Crossroads of America Council and its Scouting programs in central Indiana. Caroline Herrington, right, meets Gov. Eric Holcomb. From left, emcee Anthony Calhoun of WISH-TV, Crossroads of America Council Board Chairman John Thompson, Crossroads of America Council President and CEO Joseph E. Wiltrout, Gov. Eric Holcomb, Pack 103 Cub Scouts Caroline and Ainsley Herrington, Life Scout and featured speaker Xavier Nitamere and luncheon co-chairs Deana Haworth of Hirons and Steve Campbell of the Indianapolis Colts. Snapshot: Noblesville Scout gives invocation at Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting 0 By Current Publishing on January 1, 2022 Noblesville Community Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toMorning BriefingEntertainmentFood/DiningBreaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email