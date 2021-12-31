Armed woman surrenders after five-hour standoff with police

A standoff between police and an armed suspect ended peacefully Dec. 31 after nearly five hours of negotiations.

The call originated as a domestic dispute out of Madison County on the morning of Dec. 31. At 7:30 a.m., police located the suspect’s vehicle and followed it to a parking lot in the area of 116th Street and Olio Road. Fishers Police Dept. Public Information Officer Tom Weger said the driver had a firearm, refused to get out of the car and threatened to kill herself. Officers closed 116th Street between Brooks School Road and Olio Road during negotiations with the suspect.

Weger said he believed some children were in the car, although he wasn’t sure how many. He stated that the children were almost immediately allowed to exit the car and were relocated a safe distance away from the scene.

Police negotiated with the driver for nearly five hours before she peacefully surrendered. She was transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation. The portion of 116th Street between Brooks School Road and Olio Road was reopened at 1:30 p.m.

The children have since been released into the custody of a family member.