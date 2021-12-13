Night & Day diversions – December 14, 2021

‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’

“A Beef & Boards Christmas” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” on select dates through Dec. 21. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Civic Theatre presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” through Dec. 18 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Elf the Musical’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Elf the Musical” runs through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts Center in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Holiday Pops’

Carmel Symphony Orchestra presents its “Holiday Pops” concert with Jon McLaughlin at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Westfield High School. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

‘Celebrate the Holidays with ATI’

Actors Theatre of Indiana will perform “Celebrate the Holidays with ATI” at Feinstein’s at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, feinsteinshc.com.

‘Damien Escobar: 25 Days of Christmas’

“Damien Escobar: 25 Days of Christmas” is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Yuletide Celebration’

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra presents AES “Indiana Yuletide Celebration” through Dec. 23 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

‘The Nutcracker’

The Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy presents “The Nutcracker” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-19 at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville.

For more, ballettheatreofcarmel.org.

‘White Christmas’

Main Street Productions’ presents “White Christmas” through Dec. 19 at the Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

‘Comfort and Joy’

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir will present “Comfort and Joy” Dec. 17-19 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis. For tickets, visit icchoir.org/tickets.