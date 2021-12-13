Blueprint for Improvement: Entertaining ideas in Zionsville

Located in Zionsville’s Willow Glen neighborhood, this 2011 home had an unfinished basement that wasn’t being used to its fullest potential.

Approximately 1,000 square feet of the basement was finished, divided into a living area, wet bar, bathroom and playroom.

The bar boasts plenty of room for entertaining, double wine fridge and storage closet.

Striking glass paneled barn doors keep the playroom – with built-in storage cabinets – closed off when not in use.

The unfinished space is accessed through a hidden door in the on-trend wall paneling in the living room.