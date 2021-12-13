Blueprint for Improvement: Entertaining ideas in Zionsville

Located in Zionsville’s Willow Glen neighborhood, this 2011 home had an unfinished basement that wasn’t being used to its fullest potential.
- Approximately 1,000 square feet of the basement was finished, divided into a living area, wet bar, bathroom and playroom.
- The bar boasts plenty of room for entertaining, double wine fridge and storage closet.
- Striking glass paneled barn doors keep the playroom – with built-in storage cabinets – closed off when not in use.
- The unfinished space is accessed through a hidden door in the on-trend wall paneling in the living room.