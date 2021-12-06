New owner wants to grow Snap Fitness 

P.J. Pettijohn has either played or coached athletics his entire life. So, it seemed owning a gym would be a natural fit.

Pettijohn recently purchased Snap Fitness, 220 W. 161 St., Westfield. The gym is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

“I’ve been in corporate sales my entire life,” Pettijohn said. “I’m finally doing something I have a ton of passion for. I look forward to helping people get fit and healthy and maintain that lifestyle.”

The gym is a full-time pursuit for Pettijohn.

“I’m going to give it 100 percent to get this business up and running,” Pettijohn said. “Right now, it’s making a small profit, but my goal is to make a larger profit. I’m going to be in the community selling for the gym.”

Pettijohn said Snap Fitness will have a grand reopening in early December. His wife, Esmeralda, is helping promote the business.

Pettijohn, a 1991 Terre Haute South High School graduate, played college football at Butler University for two years. When Butler switched to non-scholarship status for football, Pettijohn transferred to Indiana State University, where he played baseball.

“I coached my son in Westfield for many years in baseball, basketball and football,” he said. “I coached my daughters in volleyball and softball. I know a lot of people around here and I’ve always been into fitness.”

His son, Kaleb, a 2018 Westfield High School graduate, was one of the leading receivers on Westfield’s 2016 Class 5A state championship football team. He now plays football for Marian University. Pettijohn’s daughter, Aubrey, played volleyball at WHS, graduating in 2021. His youngest daughter, Maria, a sophomore, plays volleyball at WHS.

Snap Fitness’ former owner, Doug Biggs, is staying on as the lead trainer. Pettijohn plans to hire at least one more trainer.

Pettijohn had been a member at Snap Fitness for approximately seven years.

“The clientele here is very friendly,” Pettijohn said. “Doug kept the gym clean and nice. My goal is to grow it significantly. Now, it’s a nice neighborhood gym, but I want to expand. My future goal is to get another spot next door and have that as my training facility, (with) spinning class trainers, speed and agility trainers and yoga trainers. Just hire the right people to get excited to get in my gym to lose weight, look better and feel better.

For more, snapfitness.com/us/gyms/westfield-in/.