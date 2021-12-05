Town of Whitestown announces holiday events

The Town of Whitestown is kicking off the holiday season with a variety of family friendly events.

The seasonal events lineup includes:

Letters to Santa — Stop by the Whitestown Municipal Complex and drop off a letter to Santa in his mailbox. To receive a response, residents must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Letters dropped off after Dec. 11 aren’t guaranteed to receive a response. The activity is for Whitestown residents only.

Grinch — The Grinch will make his way around town the week of Dec. 6, leading up to Santa’s Workshop and Parade on Dec. 11. Residents are asked to be on the lookout for the Grinch and snap a photo when they see him, then post it on social media and tag the Town of Whitestown.

Santa’s Workshop — Santa will make a stop in the gymnasium of the Whitestown Municipal Complex from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 11. Children will get a chance to visit him and Mrs. Claus and receive a souvenir photo. They also can enjoy cookies, hot chocolate and a candy buffet. Santa will bring a couple of his best reindeer along, too. The free event is presented by Trader’s Point Christian Schools.

Santa Cruise — The 2021 Santa Cruise kicks off at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Whitestown Municipal Complex. Santa will climb aboard a firetruck and travel through the neighborhoods of Whitestown. To view the map and track Santa’s location that night, visit wfdfire.org/santacruise.