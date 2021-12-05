Current Publishing
Annual Westfield in Lights holiday celebration held Dec. 4

By on Westfield Community

Silly Safari’s Jingle John and his reindeer present during the annual Westfield in Lights holiday celebration Dec. 4 in downtown Westfield. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg)

Westfield in Lights included real reindeer, llamas, a gingerbread house competition and holiday music. 

Aubrey Day displays her llama, Desi, at the event. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg)

Real reindeer attended Westfield in Lights. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg)

Westfield Washington Historical Society President Diana Peyton serves hot chocolate at the event. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg)

The event included an annual gingerbread house competition. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg)

Hunter Wells, left, and Aurora Wells look at gingerbread houses. (Photo by Rachel Greenberg)

