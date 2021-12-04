Letter: Many benefits of roundabouts

Editor,

Kudos to Mayor (Jim) Brainard and the City of Carmel for the recognition afforded by the front-page article on roundabouts in the Nov. 21 issue of the New York Times. This certainly raises national visibility for the forward-thinking guiding our city.

As we know, but much of the country has yet to discover, the roundabouts long promoted by Mayor Brainard offer driver safety advantages with the elimination of head-on accidents at intersections. But the reduction in fuel consumption – as stoplight waits are eliminated – provides other advantages nearly as important, though less apparent. The reduced fuel consumption clearly serves conservationist goals but also affords environmental and climate benefits by concomitantly reducing air pollutant emissions and greenhouse gas emissions. We all benefit as a result.

Larry Kame, Carmel