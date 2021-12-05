Carmel’s Bask on Main aims to be downtown Carmel’s ‘perfect escape’ to relax

By Chris Bavender

Bask on Main will host its second Holiday Sip & Shop from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. Visitors can enjoy a free wine tasting, specials on services and products and giveaways.

“Spoiler alert,” said Diana Carter, Bask on Main owner. “Everyone left a winner last year.”

Bask on Main – a spa, boutique and event space – opened in August 2020 at 336 W. Main St. It was a risky move during the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter said.

“But it has been amazing. The Carmel community is nothing short of supportive and kind,” she said. “As the pandemic restrictions have lifted, people have been looking to get out more and joining the community. Bask appears to be a perfect escape for them to relax.”

Clients can enjoy services ranging from facials to botox treatments to massages to permanent cosmetics and medical tattooing. And they can shop for holiday gifts on their way out.

“People don’t realize how large Bask is. We have three floors, and the second floor is used exclusively for events for up to 45 people,” Carter said. “We host baby showers, bridal showers, networking events and even small weddings. It is such a gorgeous location with several French doors overlooking the fountain on downtown Main Street.”

Carter’s journey to owning Bask on Main has been quite the adventure. After college, she became a private pilot. But after getting married and having two children, she realized she wanted to help others and became a nurse.

“After working in the ER for eight years, I decided I had to open my own business and help other people become more confident,” she said. “One of the best parts about my job is being able to connect with people and get to know them.”

Carter said she also enjoys providing other women a platform to open their dream businesses under the Bask on Main umbrella.

“We call ourselves ‘Bask Babes,’” she said. “It has been amazing to watch them grow.”

Bask on Main also supports the community through fundraising efforts for local charities and hosting events to empower women.

“On the first Tuesday of every month, we host a group of women from Synergize at Bask on Main, where we talk about how we can continue to build relationships within our community,” Carter said.

As for the future, Carter said she wants to continue to grow and make a bigger impact on the community.

“We would love for Bask on Main to be known as the premier spa and boutique in Carmel,” Carter said. “I invite the local community to utilize my space to showcase their art, promote their own business, network with like-minded individuals and any other reason you can think of to bask with us at Bask on Main.”

Learn more at BaskonMain.net.