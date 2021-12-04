Carmel in brief — December 7, 2021

U.S. service academy appointments — U.S. Senator Todd Young has nominated several Carmel High School students for U.S. service academy appointments. A nomination does not guarantee admission to a service academy but is required to be considered. Nominees are Jacob Klein, U.S. Naval Academy; Ellison Nou, U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy; Grace Sullivan, U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy; and Lilian Rose, U.S. Military Academy.

State board appointments — Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed or reappointed several Carmel residents to state boards and commissions. He reappointed Elizabeth Cunningham, a psychiatrist with Community Health Network, and appointed Jon Ferguson, behavioral health manager for Ascension St. Vincent, to the Behavioral Health & Human Services Licensing Board; appointed Julie Griffith, executive vice president for IN3, to the Ball State University Board of Trustees; appointed Danny Lopez, vice president with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, to the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals; appointed Tammera Glickman, assistant general counsel of the Indiana Dept. of Administration, to the State Board of Dentistry; and reappointed Blaine Walters, quality manager at USIC, and appointed Justin Sell, director of operations and technology with the Underground Safety Alliance, to the Underground Plant Protection Advisory Committee.

Holiday lights recycling — Carmel Clay Schools Green Teams, City of Carmel Utilities, Tech Recyclers and White’s Ace Hardware are working together to offer a Holiday Light Recycling Drive. Through Jan. 20, residents can recycle used and unwanted holiday lights at White’s Ace Hardware at 731 S. Range Line Road. The CCS Green Teams will offer recycling at CCS campuses through Jan. 6. For more, contact Kelli Prader at the City of Carmel Utilities department at 317-571-2673.

Football honor — DePauw University Zac Bowman, an offensive lineman on the football team, has been selected to the 2021 All-North Coast Athletic Conference football team. Bowman, a senior from Carmel, has anchored the line as the center for the team that is averaging 36.6 points and 448.8 yards per game.

Rhodes scholar — University of Alabama senior Nicholas Hayes is among 32 U.S. students to receive a Rhodes Scholarship, which will allow him to study at the University of Oxford in the U.K. after graduating from U.A. in May 2022 with degrees in German and mathematics. Hayes was chosen from more than 2,300 students who began the application process. Hayes is the son of Eric and Jen Hayes of New Jersey and grandson of Anne and J.B. Hayes of Westfield. Eric Hayes is a Carmel High School graduate.

Teen muralist sought — The Carmel Clay Public Library is soliciting designs from teen artists for a mural for the new teens space at the renovated Main Library. Young people in grades 9 through 12 who live or attend school in Carmel are invited to submit their concepts to the library through Dec. 15. The winning artist will receive a $2,000 stipend and have their work transformed into a wallcovering that will become the bold focal point for the new space. Complete contest details are available at carmelclaylibrary.org/teens.

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 through Aug. 1, 2022. To be eligible, the nominee must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana, lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years and have no felony convictions. A nomination form can be found at imvhof.com/nominate. To learn more about the organization or to make a tax deductible donation, visit imvhof.com.

Bank completes merge — United Fidelity Bank has completed its merger transaction with ICB, which merged with and into United, with United and its holding company, Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as the surviving entities. As of Nov. 30, the combined entity has approximately $2.6 billion in total assets and 20 banking centers.

Long-term care job fair — The Indiana Dept. of Workforce Development, in partnership with the Indiana Health Care Association and the Indiana Center for Assisted Living, is hosting a virtual job at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 fair featuring long-term care providers American Senior Communities, CarDon, Gardant Management Solutions and TLC Management. Human resources professionals from each company will discuss the qualifications needed, pay and benefits and how to apply for current job openings. To register, visit: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8907215583945992975.

Pregnancy and COVID-19 town hall — The Hamilton County Health Dept. will host a town hall at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 to help answer many of the common questions expectant moms have about getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Drs. Caroline Rouse and Maria Schmoll, both maternal fetal medicine physicians at IU Health, and Dr. Evan Kreutzer, a board-certified pediatrician at Ascension Medical Group, will lead the discussion and be available to help answer questions. Those interested in participating should download Microsoft Teams and and use the link bit.ly/3xLeSYo.

Grant supports paramedicine programs — The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded Hamilton County an $80,000 grant to help paramedicine programs throughout the county provide better behavioral health services. County Councilor Steve Nation, a former judge, collaborated with local lawmakers to help craft Indiana House Enrolled Act 1118, which became law on July 1. The law allows paramedicine programs to request a patient’s individualized mental health safety plan, if certain conditions are met, so they can follow up with the patient and offer them services and support. The Hamilton County Community Foundation will administer the grant monies in partnership with Aspire and the Hamilton County Council.

Mass vaccine clinic — The Hamilton County Health Dept. has reopened its mass vaccination clinic at the 4H Fairgrounds in Noblesville. Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Only those who are 65 years of age or older as well as those who are 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions or who live or work in high-risk settings are eligible for a Pfizer booster. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are preferred. To register, visit ourshot.in.gov.