Donut 5K in Carmel to benefit 3 pet-related nonprofits

By Les Morris

The Donut 5K returns in full force to Carmel’s streets on Dec. 18. The annual event has become a holiday tradition for runners and for participants from central Indiana and beyond, benefiting Carmel’s tourism coffers.

Todd Oliver, president and owner of the Carmel Road Racing Group, the event management company that stages the race, said the 2019 race drew participants from 25 states with more than 250 postal codes represented. Moreover, 48 percent of participants registered in a group.

“Just under half of the participants are spending time being active with family and friends, and from a city perspective, that’s great because we know if they come as a group they will probably go out and do something instead of jumping in the car and going home,” Oliver said. “It’s turned into a destination event for folks coming from all over.”

This is the 15th year for the race, which started in downtown Indianapolis and moved to Carmel in 2015.

Oliver expects this year’s edition of the Donut 5K to sell out at 2,000 participants. Once again, the race’s start and post-race festivities, including a beer garden, will be held at the Carmel Racquet Club’s indoor tennis facility at 225 E. Carmel Dr. Each participant receives a stocking cap, medal and shirt in addition to all of the doughnut holes they can consume, both on the course and post-race, courtesy of the Carmel Jack’s Donuts store.

The event benefits three organizations committed to animal health: The Humane Society for Boone County, Sketchy Mutts and Underdogs based in Speedway and Pet Friendly Services, a statewide organization that supports 300 rescue groups and shelters and is responsible for the “Pet Friendly” license plates.

Dogs and strollers are welcome to participate. Learn more and register at donut5krun.com.