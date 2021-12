Editor,

As an independent voter who has voted more Republican than Democrat, I am concerned with the direction our political system has taken in recent years. When will people realize we now have three political parties?

We have the Democratic party, the Republican party and the Trump party. They are three distinct entities. To those Republicans who say not so, follow the money. You are living under the fear of incurring the wrath of Donald and his money.

David Surette, Carmel