Snapshot: Assistance League holds Jingle & Mingle fundraiser 

The Assistance League of Indianapolis held its annual Jingle & Mingle Holiday Luncheon and Style Show on Dec. 2 at Ritz Charles in Carmel. The fundraiser was the nonprofit’s first in-person event since 2019. The Assistance League, which draws much of its membership from Carmel and Zionsville, provides several services and programs in the community, including providing school clothes for children and companionship for seniors and people with disabilities. Learn more at ALIndy.org. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) * First Name Select list(s) to subscribe to Morning Briefing

Entertainment

Food/Dining

Breaking News Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact