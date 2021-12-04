Snapshot: Assistance League holds Jingle & Mingle fundraiser 

The Assistance League of Indianapolis held its annual Jingle & Mingle Holiday Luncheon and Style Show on Dec. 2 at Ritz Charles in Carmel. The fundraiser was the nonprofit’s first in-person event since 2019. The Assistance League, which draws much of its membership from Carmel and Zionsville, provides several services and programs in the community, including providing school clothes for children and companionship for seniors and people with disabilities. Learn more at ALIndy.org. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Snapshot: Assistance League holds Jingle & Mingle fundraiser0
