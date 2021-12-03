King’s Singers to bring Christmas show to Palladium

Julian Gregory always looks forward to Christmas concerts with his British a cappella group, The King’s Singers.

“Musically, it’s lovely to sing those really familiar songs we’ve sung with our families and in choirs,” he said. “It’s also a warm, fuzzy feel when you’re full of pumpkin spice lattes from the shop.”

The King’s Singers will appear at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“We love our Christmas season,” Gregory said. “We bring with us the traditional carols. We love the variety we can sing at Christmas, whether it’s carols from the 16th century, which they would have sung in churches, or whether it’s carols we still sing in church today or around the piano in our homes after a few glasses of wine. We also have carols from other parts of Europe and different languages. That’s always fun to sing.”

Gregory said the group recently released its latest album, which has Christmas carols.

“We’ll be singing songs from that new album,” he said.

Gregory, a tenor, has been with The King’s Singers since September 2014.

“It’s a full-time job,” Gregory said. “There are normally 120 concerts every year across America, Europe and Asia, and we get down to South America. We even get to South Africa once (every) few years.”

After being inactive during the height of COVID-19 pandemic, Gregory said the group began touring full time in September.

“It’s been busy and worryingly easy to forget how empty the previous year or so was,” Gregory said. “We’re grateful and constantly pinching ourselves every day when we wake up in a new city. We can’t believe the travel restrictions are allowing us to be in stable conditions.”

The King’s Singers started in 1968 with six students from the University of Cambridge.

Gregory said the group connects with audiences by telling them what they are singing and why it’s relevant.

“We make sure all six of us do some talking through the concert,” he said. “In that sense, the audiences get to know us a little on stage and are able to hear our personalities. Often when you go to a concert and there is a string quartet or an orchestra, you don’t get to know the artists themselves.”

For tickets, visit thecenterpresents.org. For more, visit kingssingers.com.