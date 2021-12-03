Carmel police determine threat reported at Carmel High School not credible

Carmel police have determined a threat circulating on Dec. 2 regarding a Carmel High School student is not credible, but they increased their presence at the school Dec. 3 as an “additional precaution and comfort for our students,” according to an email from CHS Principal Tom Harmas sent to parents of CHS students.

CCS Director of Community Relations Emily Bauer said school officials received multiple reports about the threat Dec. 2 through the StopIt system. She declined to provide details about the nature of the threat.

“Following the tragic events of this past week, we are hearing reports of similar concerns in multiple schools in Indiana and across the country,” Bauer stated. “We are grateful for the thorough, diligent and timely response of the CPD in investigating any threat to the Carmel community.”

On Nov. 30, a Michigan teenager fatally shot four students and injured several others at his high school north of Detroit.