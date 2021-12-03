Mt. Vernon High School threat deemed not credible

Mt. Vernon Community School Corp. officials deemed a threat made by a Mt. Vernon High Schoolstudent not credible following an investigation.

The threat was made by a student earlier this week. It was written on the wall of a stall in one of the school’s girls bathroom.

Although the threat wasn’t credible, MVCSC officials said the student was removed from the school but haven’t confirmed if the student was expelled.

A statement was issued to MVHS parents Dec. 3.

“Police were immediately contacted and an investigation ensued. In the course of the investigation, we were able to clearly identify several students who may have seen the drawing, and then to determine the identity of the student responsible,” the statement read. “While we assume all threats of this nature are real, our investigation yielded that the true intentions of the student were not to cause harm of this nature; however, MVCSC has zero tolerance for behaviors of this nature and the student has been removed from school.”

The statement said because of security concerns and student privacy regulations, additional investigation details wouldn’t be released.

“But know that we hold nothing back and unturn every stone to identify and resolve any and all threats,” the statement read. “Student and staff safety will always remain our top priority.”

The statement said the district decided to keep the high school building open for normal school operations Dec. 3, although additional police were on–site to provide security.