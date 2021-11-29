Blueprint for Improvement: Carmel cosmetic kitchen upgrade

Built in 1999, this home is in Carmel’s Emerald Estates neighborhood. The owners wanted to update the kitchen without replacing the cabinets.
- The existing cabinets were in excellent shape, so they were freshened up with new paint. The countertop was replaced with quartz.
- One new base cabinet was added to the island to provide additional storage. The doors feature wire mesh for visibility and added style.
- Wine racking was installed in the niche above the oven for more functionality.
- The flooring is luxury vinyl plank in a beautiful, weathered finish.