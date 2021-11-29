Blueprint for Improvement: Carmel cosmetic kitchen upgrade

Built in 1999, this home is in Carmel’s Emerald Estates neighborhood. The owners wanted to update the kitchen without replacing the cabinets.

The existing cabinets were in excellent shape, so they were freshened up with new paint. The countertop was replaced with quartz.

One new base cabinet was added to the island to provide additional storage. The doors feature wire mesh for visibility and added style.

Wine racking was installed in the niche above the oven for more functionality.

The flooring is luxury vinyl plank in a beautiful, weathered finish.