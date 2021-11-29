Current Road Construction

CARMEL

Project: Range Line Road reconstruction

Location: 116th Street to Carmel Drive. The initial phase affects the right southbound lane of Range Line Road as crews replace a water main. Work will stop for the winter and resume in mid-March 2022 with construction of a roundabout at Medical Drive followed by construction of a roundabout at 116th Street.

Expected completion: Summer 2022



Project: Transmission and water utility work

Location: Veterans Way between The Cat Theatre and 1st Street SW. Partial closures will occur but access to all addresses will be maintained.

Expected completion: The four-phase project, which will later impact other areas, is expected to be complete by May 2022.

Project: Burial of overhead lines

Location: Guilford Road between Grand Boulevard and Main Street

Expected completion: End of 2021

FISHERS

Project: Roundabout construction on 146th street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 146th Street. Best detour is bypassing 146th street by taking 141st street.

Expected completion: May 2022.

Project: Roundabout construction on 131st street.

Location: The intersection of Ind. 37 and 131st Street. Best detour is to avoid 131st street by taking 126th street.

Expected completion: July 2022.



NOBLESVILLE AND NORTH

Project: Small structure replacement

Location: 196th Street between Promise Road and Summer Road is closed.

Expected completion: Dec. 1.

Project: Small structure replacement

Location: 191st Street between Cyntheanne Road and Prairie Baptist Road will be closed to all thru traffic.



Expected completion: Dec. 1.

WESTFIELD

Project: Wheeler Road traffic signals



Location: Construction started on Wheeler Road at the intersections of both Ind. 32 and Tournament Trail. The project will add a traffic signal at Wheeler Road and Tournament Trail, complete the connection on Tournament Trail from Wheeler Road to Oak Ridge Road and add a second left turn lane on Wheeler Road at Ind. 32. There will not be any closures.

Expected completion: Before the end of the year

Project: Jersey Street

Location: From Union Street to Mill Street

Expected completion: Jersey Street will be closed for the remainder of the Grand Junction Plaza construction.

Project: Grand Junction Plaza

Location: The parking lot west of Union Street and south of Main Street

Expected completion: The gravel parking lot on the east end of Park Street is permanently closed as the Grand Junction Plaza is moving into the construction phase. Parking is available on the west end of Park Street.

ZIONSVILLE

Project: Southern Rail Trail closure

Location: The southern portion of the Rail Trail closed Sept. 24 for the installation of a new bridge over Starkey Avenue, to pave and widen the southern portion of the trail and for the installation of a bridge connecting to the future Overley-Worman Park.

Expected completion: The trail is anticipated to open later this year.

Project: Templin Road Bridge reconstruction

Location: The shoulder of this bridge is closed. The Templin Road bridge over Eagle Creek was inspected and an engineering firm has been hired by the Boone County Highway Department to work on design of a complete bridge replacement.



Estimated completion: Construction will start in 2022.



Project: C.R. 300 S. corridor project

Location: The town has partnered with the Boone County Highway Dept. to conduct a corridor study along C.R. 300 S. from C.R. 800 E. to the Boone/Hamilton County line. The purpose of this study is to identify a preliminary scope and a potential design of future road widening and intersection improvements considering feasibility, costs, impacts to properties, environmental concerns and bridge needs.

Estimated completion: While there is one known bridge replacement project planned within the next four years, there are no identified intersection or road projects at this time. The information learned from this study will initially guide bridge design as these structures are maintained and replaced as needed.