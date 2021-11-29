Night & Day diversions – November 30, 2021

Beef & Boards

“A Beef & Boards Christmas” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Mud Creek Players

Mud Creek Players will present “A Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” through Dec. 11 at Mud Creek Theater, 9750 E. 86th St., Indianapolis.

Civic Theatre

Civic Theatre presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” through Dec. 18 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Civic Theatre’s production of “Elf” begins Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Indiana Wind Symphony

The IWS presents “A Most Glorious Season” featuring Jessamyn Anderson at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.

Carmel Community Players

CCP’s production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will be presented from Dec. 2 to 5 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

Center for the Performing Arts

Vocalist Debby Boone will perform her show “A Debby Boone White Christmas” at 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

The AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration opens Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 23 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s student production of “The Nutcracker” will be presented at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Pike Performing Arts Center, 6701 Zionsville Rd., Indianapolis