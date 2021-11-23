Night & Day diversions – November 23, 2021

Beef & Boards

“A Beef & Boards Christmas” is set for Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s

Jazz musician Lonnie McFadden, a singer, tap dancer and trumpeter, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26-27 at Feinstein’s in the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

Mud Creek Players

Mud Creek Players will present “A Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” through Dec. 11, including a Nov. 28 show, at Mud Creek Theater, 9750 E. 86th St., Indianapolis.

Civic Theatre

Civic Theatre presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Indiana Ballet Conservatory

The Indiana Ballet Conservatory will have four performances of “The Nutcracker” Nov. 27-28 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianaballetconservatory.org.