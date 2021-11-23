Boone County Health Dept. restocks pediatric doses, plans to expand clinic hours

The Boone County Health Dept., after going multiple weeks without pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, has received an additional shipment and has coordinated with the state department of health to secure more.

BCHD Director of Nursing and Vital Records Lisa Younts said the department initially received 300 doses on Nov. 3. Within a week, the doses had been administered and the department was unsure of when it would receive its next shipment. While it awaited news from the Indiana State Dept. of Health on when more doses would arrive, the department directed families to surrounding vaccine clinics with available doses.

“We actually just received our next shipment of pediatric vaccine doses,” Younts said Nov. 22. “Now, we do have 700 doses that we are expecting to use in the next couple of weeks. We are now able to order through the state system to keep that supply up, which is good news because there has been quite a big demand, and we have had to turn people away.”

Because adults can now receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, the BCHD expects to expand its clinic hours. The department’s COVID-19 clinic is currently open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted.

“We are continuing to do boosters for those that were (previously) authorized, and our appointments have been filling up with those,” Younts said. “So, we are going to look into opening up another day at the clinic, but we are not that far yet. We don’t know when that day or time will be.”