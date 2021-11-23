Behind bars: The Mistletoe

Here are a pair of cocktail recipes from Behind Bars to spread holiday cheer.
Created by Stevon Croom, local bartender and owner of Croom’sCocktails
Ingredients:
2 oz. of Jack Daniel’s whiskey
1 oz. lime juice
1 oz. grenadine
Sprite
Peppermint stick
Optional: Hot apple cider
Directions: Shake first three ingredients, strain over fresh ice, top with Sprite and garnish with a peppermint stick. Add hot apple cider to make it a warm drink or serve on the rocks.
Behind bars: The Pumpkin King
Get it at Four Day Ray, Fishers
Ingredients:
2 oz. Maker’s Mark
.5 oz. Monin pumpkin syrup
2 oz. Natalie’s lemonade
Ginger beer
Pumpkin pie spice
Cinnamon sugar
Cinnamon stick
Directions: Shake first three ingredients together with ice, top with ginger beer and pumpkin pie spice/cinnamon sugar mix and garnish with a cinnamon stick.