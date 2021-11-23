Behind bars: The Mistletoe

Here are a pair of cocktail recipes from Behind Bars to spread holiday cheer.

Created by Stevon Croom, local bartender and owner of Croom’sCocktails

Ingredients:

2 oz. of Jack Daniel’s whiskey

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. grenadine

Sprite

Peppermint stick

Optional: Hot apple cider

Directions: Shake first three ingredients, strain over fresh ice, top with Sprite and garnish with a peppermint stick. Add hot apple cider to make it a warm drink or serve on the rocks.

Behind bars: The Pumpkin King

Get it at Four Day Ray, Fishers

Ingredients:

2 oz. Maker’s Mark

.5 oz. Monin pumpkin syrup

2 oz. Natalie’s lemonade

Ginger beer

Pumpkin pie spice

Cinnamon sugar

Cinnamon stick

Directions: Shake first three ingredients together with ice, top with ginger beer and pumpkin pie spice/cinnamon sugar mix and garnish with a cinnamon stick.