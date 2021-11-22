Carmel Clay Schools to allow in-person attendance at December school board meeting 

Carmel Clay Schools will allow in-person attendance at its Dec. 13 school board meeting after prohibiting the public from attending the past two months.

The Dec. 13 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Clay Middle School, 5150 E. 126th St. Meetings are typically held at the Educational Services Center, but officials are changing the location to accommodate a potential crowd.

CCS administrators decided to livestream school board meetings and close them to in-person attendance after several attendees disrupted the Sept. 27 meeting by shouting over the school board as it attempted to conduct business.

An opportunity for public comment is not on the December agenda at this time, according to CCS Director of Community Relations Emily Bauer.

Public comment has been suspended at school board meetings since July in response to what school officials described as disruptions, verbal attacks, intimidation and inappropriate behavior at previous board meetings. School boards are not required to provide time for public comment except on matters that require a public hearing.