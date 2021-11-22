Westfield Washington Schools to receive more than $2M in COVID relief funds 

Westfield Washington Schools’ approval process for federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds took longer than other districts because of transitions in the district’s administrative office, but funding has now been approved.

WWS will receive more than $2 million in ESSER funds. WWS Chief Financial Officer Brian Tomamichel said some of the funds have already been used, and the remaining funds will be used in the next 18 months.

Funds will be used for a range of items, specifically those addressing learning loss, such as extra staffing.

“With ESSER II and ESSER III, we are focusing heavily on addressing any learning loss with our students, specifically providing intervention resources to our elementary buildings,” Tomamichel said. “This also includes some additional IAs to help provide targeted support to our students. The district is also focusing on providing professional development to our staff.”

For more, visit wws.k12.in.us.