No place like home: SouthPointe Village Apartments provides first opportunity for affordable, integrated supportive housing in Hamilton County

For Travis Breeding, calling SouthPointe Village Apartments home is a big step he’s been working on toward for quite a while.

Breeding is a client at Janus Developmental Services, an organization based in Noblesville that provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate and contribute within the community. The 26-year-old has Asperger’s syndrome. SouthPointe Village Apartments in downtown Fishers are the first affordable apartments in the area that offer supportive housing for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which allows Breeding to live on his own.

“The two biggest things it brings to Fishers and Hamilton County is much-needed affordable housing, and it’s also the integrated supportive housing for residents that have intellectual and developmental disabilities,” RealAmerica Vice President of Development Jeff Ryan said. “Both of those things are sorely missing in Fishers and Hamilton County.”

Breeding moved into the complex about a month ago.

“I love being on my own and having my own community of people,” Breeding said. “Being on the (autism) spectrum makes it hard to live on your own sometimes.”

RealAmerica, a development, design and construction company based in Indianapolis, developed the complex, which consists of 62 apartments. It opened in October.

Ryan said the complex offers more than just a place to live. It is in the heart of downtown Fishers, which makes it convenient for clients from Janus Developmental Services, Outside the Box, Opportunities for Positive Growth and Insights Consulting who live in the complex to walk to work or visit nearby shops and restaurants.

“Helping them live independently is a wonderful thing,” Ryan said.

Each of the 62 units are affordable on a sliding scale, ranging from 30 to 80 percent of Hamilton County’s median household income. Thirteen units are set aside for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Janus Developmental Services teaches clients how to navigate independent living prior to the client moving to SouthPointe Village Apartments.

“We sent an entire set of appliances to Janus’s headquarters up in Noblesville so they can start making sure their residents understood how to use a range, and not just any range, but the exact range that is going to be in their unit,” Ryan said. “Refrigerators, washers and dryers, too. We want to make sure they were getting comfortable with those items before they moved in so then when they’re on-site, the day services room can continue to provide services to their clients and to help them (live) independently.”

SouthPointe Village Apartments donated 1,400 square feet of space at the complex to Janus Developmental Services to use for off-site client meetings.

“They help their clients live independently, learn how to cook healthy, job skills, all the things they need,” Ryan said. “They staff that every day.”

SouthPointe Village Apartments allows Janus Developmental Services to use the space at no cost.

“It’s good having people here to understand you and support you with your needs,” Breeding said.

Janus Development and Communications Director Jerry Jamison said Janus clients do not need to live at SouthPointe Village Apartments to receive services at the new off-site Janus Developmental Services location.

“When you come into this space, you feel welcome and valued,” Jamison said. “We look forward to seeing this space be used as one more vehicle for people with developmental differences in and around Fishers and their families to receive high-quality supports at this great and accessible location. One important note is that you do not need to live at SPV to receive services at this location. Janus provides support and services throughout Hamilton County, and this location in Fishers will help us to reach families in a way we had not been able to in the past.

“Our highly skilled and trained staff will provide group and individualized services based on the unique needs, interests and goals of each person.”

SouthPointe Village Apartments also has a community room with a full kitchen, community garden, dog wash station, dog park and connective sidewalks. There is a toddler room, play area, fitness room and bistro. Wi-Fi is included in the rent.

Looking to the future

As of press time, SouthPointe Village Apartments had only six unleased units.

“This leased up faster than we anticipated,” RealAmerica Chief Operating Officer Melanie Reusze said. “We anticipate being full by the end of the year. It’s been a huge success and we’re really proud of it. It’s one of the nicest buildings we have ever built.”

Reusze said RealAmerica is exploring other opportunities for affordable housing in Hamilton County.

“We think it’s desperately needed, and it’s a strong market,” Reusze said. “Just the way we’ve been received so far has been great, so we are definitely looking for other opportunities up there.”