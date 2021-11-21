Carmel in brief — November 23, 2021

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 through Aug. 1, 2022. To be eligible, the nominee must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana, lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years and have no felony convictions. A nomination form can be found at imvhof.com/nominate. To learn more about the organization or to make a tax deductible donation, visit imvhof.com.

CCHS holiday storytelling — The Carmel Clay Historical Society will host storytelling and more Dec 3 and 4 at the Monon Depot, 211 1st St. SW. The holiday event will include readings of “The Polar Express,” treats and hot chocolate. For more information or to order tickets, visit carmelclayhistory.org.

CCPR expands online accessibility — Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation has rolled out UserWay, an accessibility widget that provides an inclusive web experience. Website visitors can customize their experience with a variety of visual aids and the ability to select from more than 30 language settings. The widget, which can be found in the bottom right corner of any CCPR website page and is available on mobile devices, gives users the freedom and flexibility to adapt digital content to their unique needs. UserWay expands CCPR’s efforts to make all experiences, spaces and offerings as inclusive as possible to meet the diverse needs of the community.

U.S. attorney sworn in — Zachary A. Myers was sworn in Nov. 15 as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, which includes Carmel. President Joe Biden nominated the veteran federal prosecutor to serve as U.S. attorney, and he was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Myers previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, where he served since 2014. Myers grew up in Indianapolis.

Local DAR chapter sponsors essay contests – The Horseshoe Prairie Chapter of the National Association of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring two American History Essay Contests. The deadline to submit essays is Nov. 5. Students in grades 5 through 12 in Hamilton County are eligible. For essay contest rules and submission details, contact the DAR American History Chairperson at horseshoeprairiedar@gmail.com.

Holiday Ideas program set – The Hamilton County Extension Homemakers’ Holiday Ideas program is set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds OV Winks Building, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The program consists of demonstrations, light refreshments, entertainment and a craft. The price is $10, and tropical wear is encouraged. Pre-registration is required by Nov. 12 by contacting the Purdue Extension Service at 317-776-0854. Face coverings are recommended but not required and social distancing encouraged.

Invasive species trade-in program — The Hamilton County Invasives Partnership and Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District are offering an invasive species trade-in program. For a limited time and as supplies last, property owners can show proof of removal of an invasive species on their Hamilton County property and receive one five-gallon native species specimen valued at more than $50 for free. The three native species available for trade include American hornbeam, hop hornbeam and tulip poplar. Invasive species include callery pear, burning bush, Japanese barberry and Norway maple. Learn more at hcinvasives.org.

Teen muralist sought — The Carmel Clay Public Library is soliciting designs from teen artists for a mural for the new teens space at the renovated Main Library. Young people in grades 9 through 12 who live or attend school in Carmel are invited to submit their concepts to the library through Dec. 15. The winning artist will receive a $2,000 stipend and have their work transformed into a wallcovering that will become the bold focal point for the new space. Complete contest details are available at carmelclaylibrary.org/teens.

Glühwein Gallop to debut — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will host its inaugural Glühwein Gallop 5K from 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 4. The course will start and finish at the Christkindlmarkt festival at Carter Green, travel on the Monon Trail and pass shops along Main Street and Range Line Road. The event will include a costume contest. Upon completing the race, those 21 and older will receive a ticket for a free serving of Glühwein or beer. Register at bit.ly/GluhweinGallop.

Centier Bank honored — Centier Bank has been recognized as the No. 2 “Best Bank to Work For” in the U.S. by American Banker and No. 1 in Indiana. American Banker creates the list based on extensive employee surveys and reviews employer benefits and policies. The publication evaluates a company’s volunteering and charitable contributions, as well as leadership philosophy, recruitment, and diversity — among other areas — as determining factors. Learn more at americanbanker.com and centier.com.

Merchants Bank hire — Merchants Bank of Indiana has hired Janette Milborn as a treasury management officer, based in Carmel. Prior to joining Merchants, Milborn most recently served as a business relationship manager for JPMorgan Chase Bank in the Bloomington and Indianapolis regions. In her new role with Merchants Bank, Milborn will be responsible for working alongside businesses to manage cash flow needs, utilize technology to streamline banking and mitigate fraud. Milborn is a graduate of the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University.

Community First Bank board appointments — Community First Bank of Indiana recently announced that Matthew Murphy III, Dr. Stacy Atkinson and John C. Hingst are the newest members of the bank’s board of directors and its holding company, Community First Financial Corporation. Murphy is the founder and chief consultant at Emboss Partners in Indianapolis and has been a resident of Marion County for 40-plus years. Atkinson is the chancellor of Ivy Tech Hamilton County. Hingst is president of Mid-America Beverage, with 10 years of experience in the beer distribution business.

Mass vaccine clinic — The Hamilton County Health Dept. has reopened its mass vaccination clinic at the 4H Fairgrounds in Noblesville. Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Only those who are 65 years of age or older as well as those who are 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions or who live or work in high-risk settings are eligible for a Pfizer booster. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are preferred. To register, visit ourshot.in.gov.