Duke Energy Foundation awards $20K to expand career, technical education opportunities 

The Duke Energy Foundation has provided a $20,000 grant to the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement to support the development and expansion of educational programming for the nearly 70,000 students in the Hamilton County public school systems. The funding is part of an effort to establish a connection for youth to the workforce pipeline.

The HCCCA was established in June to coordinate and expand course offerings for students in Hamilton County public schools through initial support from the Hamilton County Council and Commissioners. The mission of the HCCCA is to provide students with an understanding of the high-wage, high-demand jobs that are available in their communities while giving them the education, credentials and college credits to pursue these occupations after leaving high school. HCCCA plans to pilot multiple programs in the fall of 2022.

“Through the generosity of Duke Energy, we will be able to create comprehensive education and training pathways that will provide students the opportunity to earn high school credit, college credit and stackable credentials,” said Carrie Lively, HCCCA executive director. “Students across Hamilton County will have the opportunity to successfully transition into college or the workforce equipped with the knowledge and skills to be successful.”

Duke Energy and the HCCCA see this type of programming as an opportunity to grow and retain top talent within Hamilton County, providing employers with a workforce pipeline that is trained to meet the needs of both today and in the future. The funding will run through September 2022 and is earmarked to support research, development, expansion, and implementation of coursework and work experiences available to all students in Hamilton County.