Galloping for Gluhwein

What do you get when you combine a popular Christkindlmarkt attraction with its signature libation?

You get a rebranded running event — the Gluhwein Gallop 5K Run/Walk – designed to enhance the Christkindlmarkt experience and raise funds for the Indiana German Heritage Society and the Indiana Historical Society, which partner with the Christkindlmarkt to present the City of Carmel’s German-themed Christmas festivities at Carter Green.

Scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4, the Gluhwein Gallop replaces the Christkindlmarkt’s previous running event, the Sankt Nikolaus Lauf. The new event derives its name from Gluhwein, a mulled warm wine that is served in a variety of flavors.

Gluhwein and the specialty mugs it’s served in are among the Christkindlmarkt’s most popular items.

“In 2019, (the Sankt Nikolaus Lauf) was a great success, and this year we wanted to build on it,” Christkindlmarkt CEO/Market Master Maria Murphy said. “I had the idea to incorporate Gluhwein and the mugs, which doesn’t really go with the Sankt Nikolaus theme. We tried to merge the concepts and realized we need to pick one or the other and decided to go with the Gluhwein version.”

Presented by Tuxedo Brothers and open to people of all ages and abilities, the Gluhwein Gallop will incorporate the Monon Trail and go through Midtown and then down Main Street and a stretch of Range Line Road. The event includes a costume contest with prizes and a ticket for a complimentary serving of Gluhwein or beer for participants 21 and older.

T-shirts and medals also will be provided to participants.

“I think guests are going to enjoy the costume contest, the complementary Gluhwein or beer from Bier Brewery at the end of the race, the adorable medals, fun T-shirts and, of course, ending the race right as the market is opening,” Murphy said. “I think guests will have so much fun.”

The registration fee is $35, and T-shirts are guaranteed to all who register by Nov. 29.

For more, visit bit.ly/GluhweinGallop.