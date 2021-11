Get it at Next Door American Eatery, Broad Ripple

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Benchmark Bourbon

1.5 oz. Kahlua

.5 oz. Giffard Vanille de Madagascar

.5 oz. pineapple juice

1 dash angostura bitters

1 orange wedge

Cherry

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in mixing tin with ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice. Garnish with a cherry.