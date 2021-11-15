Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – November 16, 2021

Beef & Boards 

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” through Nov. 21. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s

“Confessions of a Broadway Baby: starring Andrea McArdle” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-20 at Feinstein’s in the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

Mud Creek Players

Mud Creek Players will present “A Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” Nov. 19 to Dec. 11 at Mud Creek Theatre, 9750 E. 86th St., Indianapolis.

Center for the Performing Arts

Pianist Sean Chen will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 19 and vocalist Storm Large will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Palladium. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Actors Theatre of Indiana

ATI’s production of “Lombardi” runs through Nov. 21 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts. For more, visit atistage.org.

Indiana Wind Symphony

Indiana Wind Symphony’s presentation of “Time for Reflection” features three great 20th century composers at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.

