At the table with Anna: The Wine Market and Table

Where to go: The Wine Market and Table

Address: 1110 Shelby St., Indianapolis



What to get: Chicken and waffles



Price: $16



Anna’s take: The Wine Market was previously a restaurant and wine bar in Fountain Square that recently rebranded as The Wine Market and Table with an expanded menu. It also moved into a new building only a few blocks away. The restaurant has a brunch and dinner menu, and my favorite item was the chicken and waffles. The cornflake and chile crusted chicken is fried and served on top of a Belgian waffle drizzled with hot honey maple syrup and topped with fresh blueberries, banana and Chantilly cream. Other popular brunch items are steak and eggs ($19), eggs Benedict ($14), and Simply B & G or biscuits and gravy, ($11).