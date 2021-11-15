At the table with Anna: The Wine Market and Table

Current Publishing
Where to go: The Wine Market and Table

Clockwise, from top, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffle, eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, Simply B & G and shakshouka are on The Wine Market and Table’s brunch menu. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

Address: 1110 Shelby St., Indianapolis

What to get: Chicken and waffles

Price: $16

Anna’s take: The Wine Market was previously a restaurant and wine bar in Fountain Square that recently rebranded as The Wine Market and Table with an expanded menu. It also moved into a new building only a few blocks away. The restaurant has a brunch and dinner menu, and my favorite item was the chicken and waffles. The cornflake and chile crusted chicken is fried and served on top of a Belgian waffle drizzled with hot honey maple syrup and topped with fresh blueberries, banana and Chantilly cream. Other popular brunch items are steak and eggs ($19), eggs Benedict ($14), and Simply B & G or biscuits and gravy, ($11).

