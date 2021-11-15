Current Publishing
After

Blueprint for Improvement: A poolside oasis in Carmel

By on Blueprint For Improvement

This 2012 home is in Carmel’s Bella Terra neighborhood. The owners wanted to create a resort-like setting with a new pool and sunroom.

Before

  • A master design for the backyard included a new pool, decking, patio and a new home addition, which features a sunroom, bathroom and an additional bay for the garage.
  • The spacious sunroom has room for seating and dining; the custom entertainment console includes two beverage refrigerators.
  • The bathroom boasts cubbies to hold towels or guests’ belongings and a built-in storage bench.
  • Shiplap walls and nautical-inspired décor complete the transformation.

