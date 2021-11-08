Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – November 9, 2021

Carmel Symphony Orchestra

Carmel Symphony Orchestra will present “Masterworks 2” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel

Beef & Boards 

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” through Nov. 21. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Center for the Performing Arts

The Live at the Center series will present “Strangebirds” featuring Jake Schlegel at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at The Tarkington in Carmel. Ben Folds will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Palladium. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org

Actors Theatre of Indiana

ATI’s production of “Lombardi” runs through Nov. 21 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts. ATI Lab Series will present a reading of “The Family Line” at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Studio Theater. For more, visit atistage.org.

