Night & Day diversions – November 9, 2021

Carmel Symphony Orchestra
Carmel Symphony Orchestra will present “Masterworks 2” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel
Beef & Boards
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” through Nov. 21. For more, visit beefandboards.com.
Center for the Performing Arts
The Live at the Center series will present “Strangebirds” featuring Jake Schlegel at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at The Tarkington in Carmel. Ben Folds will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Palladium. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.
Actors Theatre of Indiana
ATI’s production of “Lombardi” runs through Nov. 21 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts. ATI Lab Series will present a reading of “The Family Line” at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Studio Theater. For more, visit atistage.org.