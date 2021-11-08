Fishers Police Dept. investigate two serious weekend crashes

The Fishers Police Dept. is investigating two serious crashes. One occurred Nov. 5 and killed a 95-year-old man, and the second happened Nov. 7 and involved a vehicle and a 15-year-old pedestrian.

The Nov. 5 crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Police responded at the intersection of Olio Road and 131st Street. Emergency crews located two vehicles, a white 2018 Cadillac XT5 and a black 2020 Acura MDX. Both drivers, identified as Doris Newman, 81, and Marsha Lipe, 72, and a passenger, Billy Newman, 95, were transported to area hospitals. Billy Newman did not survive his injuries.

Based on evidence, it appears the Cadillac, traveling southbound, turned left (eastbound), into the path of the Acura traveling northbound, according to investigators.

The Nov. 7 crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Allisonville Road and White Oaks Drive, near 141st Street. Emergency crews located a black 2013 Kia Optima, driven by 48-year-old Shawn Stout, stopped in the southbound lane of Allisonville Road. Th 15-year-old pedestrian, who remains unnamed because of their age, was transported to an area hospital.

Based on evidence and witness statements, it appears the pedestrian was running eastbound, across Allisonville Road, when he crossed into the path of the southbound Kia, according to investigators. The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. No citations were issued.

Both crashes remain under investigation.