Current Publishing
You are at:»»»At the table with Anna: Revolucion 
Shrimp tacos and a spicy margarita from Revolucion. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

At the table with Anna: Revolucion 

0
By on Restaurants

Where to go: Revolucion 

Address: 1132 Prospect St., Indianapolis

What to get: Shrimp tacos

Price: $8.95

Anna’s take: Revolucion is a cute bar and restaurant in Fountain Square. It has a long center table for community seating, which is where I sat since I love making new friends. It has private tables as well. I ordered shrimp tacos, which come with two tacos per order. The tacos consist of spicy seared shrimp with garlic, lime, cilantro and red cabbage. I also ordered a spicy margarita ($6), made with habanero tequila, triple sec and lime. Fresh chips and house-made guacamole ($6.95) is an excellent appetizer. Revolucion has a fun environment and fair prices.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts