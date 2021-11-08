At the table with Anna: Revolucion 

Where to go: Revolucion



Address: 1132 Prospect St., Indianapolis



What to get: Shrimp tacos



Price: $8.95



Anna’s take: Revolucion is a cute bar and restaurant in Fountain Square. It has a long center table for community seating, which is where I sat since I love making new friends. It has private tables as well. I ordered shrimp tacos, which come with two tacos per order. The tacos consist of spicy seared shrimp with garlic, lime, cilantro and red cabbage. I also ordered a spicy margarita ($6), made with habanero tequila, triple sec and lime. Fresh chips and house-made guacamole ($6.95) is an excellent appetizer. Revolucion has a fun environment and fair prices.