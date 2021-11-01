Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Mimi Blue meatball restaurant closes Carmel location

Mimi Blue meatball restaurant closes Carmel location

0
By on Carmel Business Local, Restaurants

Mimi Blue in Carmel has become another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant, known for its meatballs, has closed its Carmel location at 12505 Old Meridian St. Locations in Indianapolis on Mass Ave and The Fashion Mall will remain open.

The restaurant owners released a statement explaining how the pandemic impacted business.

“Restaurants nationwide have had many challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement reads. “The Carmel location experienced significantly decreased sales — especially those derived from the normally filled commercial buildings, whose occupants frequented Mimi Blue during the last 4½ years. The majority of those buildings have not yet returned to full occupancy and the uncertainty of when that will occur resulted in our decision to close this location.”

Employees have either transferred to another Mimi Blue location or received financial severance.

Mimi Blue launched on Mass Ave Indianapolis in January 2015, and the Carmel restaurant opened the following year.

Learn more at mimibluerestaurants.com.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts