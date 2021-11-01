Beef & Boards sets 2022 schedule

With new shows, family favorites and beloved classics, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is ready to entertain live audiences almost nonstop during its 49th year.

Starting off the 2022 season with style is the return of the popular “whodunit” play, “Shear Madness,” which starts Dec. 28, 2021, and runs through Feb. 5, 2022.

Then, strutting onto the Beef & Boards stage for the first time is the high-heeled hit “Kinky Boots.” Based on true events, “Kinky Boots” tells the powerful and moving story of two people who have nothing in common, or so they think. Featuring 16 original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, “Kinky Boots” has won every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London’s Olivier Award. “Kinky Boots” kicks off Feb. 10 and runs through March 27.

“Hello, Dolly!” is back on the Beef & Boards stage starting March 31. The blockbuster Broadway hit includes some of the greatest songs in musical theater history, including “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Put on Your Sunday Clothes” and the famous title tune. “Hello, Dolly!” runs through May 15.

The beloved Disney musical “Mary Poppins” soars onto the stage May 19. Nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and based on the beloved Disney film, the production features Beef & Boards’ $10 Family Show Discount off tickets for kids ages 3-15. It runs through July 10.

New to the Beef & Boards stage is “Honky Tonk Angels,” opening July 14 and featuring 30 classic country tunes by Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Tanya Tucker and other artists. “Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14.

Also making its Beef & Boards debut in 2022 is “Escape to Margaritaville,” which opens Aug. 18 and features original songs and Jimmy Buffett classics. The show runs through Oct. 2.

“The Addams Family” creeps onto the Beef & Boards stage Oct. 6 for the spooky season. The Tony Award-nominated macabre musical comedy haunts Beef & Boards through Nov. 20.

The holiday favorite “It’s A Wonderful Life” comes to the stage in a heartwarming play for the entire family starting Nov. 25 and runs through December.

For more, vist beefandboards.com.