HAND fundraisers set for same night

HAND is combining two fundraisers on the same night to accommodate trivia fans and homebodies.

Stay Home for HAND and HAND’s Trivia Night fundraiser are set for Nov. 13. HAND stands for Hamilton County Area Neighborhood Development, Inc.

HAND Executive Director Andrea Davis calls Stay Home for HAND as the nonprofit’s signature “nonevent” that debuted in 2017.

“Instead of asking supporters to get all dressed up and attend an event in a hotel ballroom, the idea is to sell them a ticket to stay home on Saturday night in November, just as the busy holiday season gets started,” Davis said. “That way, they can spend time enjoying the comforts of home, which is exactly what we work to provide our less fortunate neighbors. We usually post photos from attendees on social media that night, and we host an online silent auction that is only open to ticket holders.

“This event has been popular among our loyal supporters, but in 2020, it lost a bit of its luster since people were tired of staying home.”

For those still tired of being home, Davis said HAND chose to have Trivia Night, set for 7 to 10 p.m., the same evening at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville.

“Trivia Night is probably our most popular event,” Davis said. “We were able to have it in February 2020 just before COVID hit, and almost 200 people attended. So, when COVID was still an issue in February 2021, we decided to postpone the event, rather than cancel. Trivia Night is a very fun evening. Teams of eight compete in five rounds of general trivia presented by Indy’s Live Trivia. There are prizes for the winning team, of course, and last year we also gave prizes to the team with the most spirit. For example, we had teams show up in costumes and decorate their tables to show their spirit. We provide food and soft drinks, and there is a cash bar to liven things up.

“We also have an online silent auction and a raffle at Trivia Night. This is the first year we have a presenting sponsor, Citizens State Bank.”

Davis said because the events are combined this year, ticket holders for both events can bid in the same silent auction and win raffle prizes.

“The only difference is that Stay Home for HAND attendees will have to buy their tickets ahead of time,” she said. “We will broadcast the prize drawings on Facebook Live that evening.”

Although those events weren’t canceled in 2020, HAND did have to cancel its annual celebration in 2020 and 2021, because it usually includes a tour of a HAND property and the organization didn’t want to expose residents to potential health risks.

“Fundraisers are crucial to nonprofits like HAND that rely on donations to fund operations,” Davis said. “In addition to raising money for the mission, they help to increase awareness of HAND and the work it does to address the shortage of attainable housing options in the suburbs.”

Trivia Night will return to February in 2022.

For more, visit handincorporated.org.