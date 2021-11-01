Current Publishing
You are at:»»»At the Table with Anna: Parks Place Pub
Order the grilled chicken sandwich, buffalo style, with a side of fries at Parks Place Pub. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

At the Table with Anna: Parks Place Pub

0
By on Restaurants

Where to go: Parks Place Pub

Address: 8594 E. 116th St., Fishers

What to get: Chicken sandwich

Price: $12.95

Anna’s take: I visited Parks Place Pub for the first time last week. It’s a relatively new restaurant at the corner of Municipal Drive and 116th Street in downtown Fishers. It’s a great restaurant to walk to on your lunch break if you work in the vicinity, and with plenty of TVs, it’s a great place to watch sports. I loved the chicken sandwich, especially with the option to order it grilled or fried and to add buffalo sauce, which I did. I had for fries as my side. They had a great crispy texture that I loved.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts