At the Table with Anna: Parks Place Pub

Where to go: Parks Place Pub



Address: 8594 E. 116th St., Fishers



What to get: Chicken sandwich

Price: $12.95

Anna’s take: I visited Parks Place Pub for the first time last week. It’s a relatively new restaurant at the corner of Municipal Drive and 116th Street in downtown Fishers. It’s a great restaurant to walk to on your lunch break if you work in the vicinity, and with plenty of TVs, it’s a great place to watch sports. I loved the chicken sandwich, especially with the option to order it grilled or fried and to add buffalo sauce, which I did. I had for fries as my side. They had a great crispy texture that I loved.