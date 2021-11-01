Current Publishing
After

Blueprint for Improvement:  Clearwater bathroom makes a splash

By on Blueprint For Improvement

This 1991 Lake Clearwater home is on the north side of Indianapolis. The owners took on several interior updates to fit their modern tastes, including the master bathroom.

Before

  • The first step was to reimagine the layout. Space from the adjoining hall bathroom was used to accommodate a spacious walk-in shower and allowed the addition of a freestanding tub.
  • The shower was designed with a “zero-threshold” for maximum accessibility and features a frameless glass enclosure.
  • The homeowners chose many water-inspired finishes, from a pool-blue quartz countertop for the vanity to wavy glass tile in the shower.

