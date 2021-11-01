Blueprint for Improvement:  Clearwater bathroom makes a splash

This 1991 Lake Clearwater home is on the north side of Indianapolis. The owners took on several interior updates to fit their modern tastes, including the master bathroom.
- The first step was to reimagine the layout. Space from the adjoining hall bathroom was used to accommodate a spacious walk-in shower and allowed the addition of a freestanding tub.
- The shower was designed with a “zero-threshold” for maximum accessibility and features a frameless glass enclosure.
- The homeowners chose many water-inspired finishes, from a pool-blue quartz countertop for the vanity to wavy glass tile in the shower.