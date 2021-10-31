ZEF Bash returns Nov. 6

The Zionsville Education Foundation will present ZEF Bash, its annual fall fundraising event, Nov. 6. The event will celebrate local teachers by incorporating a school spirit theme.

ZEF Executive Director Lyle Browne said proceeds will enable ZCS teachers, administrators and staff to bring innovative ideas into the classroom through the foundation’s grant funding.

“The funds raised go toward the mission of ZEF, and the mission of ZEF is to fund academic excellence in our schools, and we do that through the various grants that we do, especially our classroom grants and our professional development grants. Those are called imagine grants,” Browne said. “Those take teachers’ innovative ideas, their creative projects they want to do in the classroom, and they fund those great ideas.”

The theme for this year’s ZEF Bash, the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, is “Show Your School Spirit!” Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Zionsville Eagles gear or that of their favorite alma mater to celebrate teachers and their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Their creativity, perseverance, and positivity enabled students to continue learning and feel connected during the pandemic,” Browne stated in an email.

The night will begin with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. It will feature live music, appetizers and an open bar. The full event begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner, a silent auction, gift card pull and dancing to the music of the band Dave & Rae. ZEF officials also will celebrate Cap off the Night! when the latest exclusive ZEF hat will be revealed.

VIP tickets are $125 and include the VIP reception with entertainment, appetizers, open bar and dinner. Patron tickets are $85 and include dinner and cash bar.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the foundation’s website at ZionsvilleEducationFoundation.org, by mailing a check to the foundation at 900 Mulberry St., Zionsville, or by calling 317-733-4805.